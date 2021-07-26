Catholic College In Texas Out Of Luck For COVID Losses

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge ruled Friday that a Houston-based Catholic University cannot claim losses from COVID-19 under its American Home Assurance Co. insurance policy because there was no physical damage caused by the virus. U.S. District Judge Gray H. Miller said that despite the University of St. Thomas' arguments that the virus contaminated the air and surfaces of the school's many classrooms and facilities, it was "simply implausible" that just the virus's presence had caused physical damage as required by the university's insurance policy. The judge said he agreed with the slew of other Texas courts and elsewhere that had tossed...

