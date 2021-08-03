California Powerhouse: Kirkland & Ellis

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP's West Coast team has been firing on all cylinders during the past year, winning two of the largest trade secret verdicts in U.S. history, working on more than $20 billion worth of transactions for Vista Equity Partners, and assisting the pandemic's largest restructurings, including Neiman Marcus, Forever 21 and Frontier Communications. In March 2020, a California-based Kirkland team of litigators secured a $764 million verdict for Motorola Solutions LLC, convincing a jury over the course of a four-month trial that Chinese two-way radio maker Hytera's products were based on technology stolen from Motorola. The same California litigation...

