Pop Star Settles UK Tabloid Phone Hacking Claim

Law360, London (July 26, 2021, 12:52 PM BST) -- Former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating has inked a "substantial" settlement with News Group Newspapers Ltd., ending his lawsuit that accused a British tabloid of hacking his phone as part of a string of embarrassing articles published more than decade ago. Ronan Keating, second from right with Boyzone, is the latest celebrity to settle claims with News Group after a massive phone hacking scandal said to have cost the company £1 billion ($1.4 billion). (Getty Images/Tim Roney) Lawyers for the 1990s pop star announced at the High Court on Monday that the Irish singer has cut a deal with the tabloid owner over a series of articles...

