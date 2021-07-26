Lawyer Barred From Fighting UK Insurer's Fraud Claim

Law360, London (July 26, 2021, 4:39 PM BST) -- A judge barred a lawyer on Monday from fighting allegations that he owes insurers damages for defrauding Santander and other mortgage lenders after he "couldn't be bothered" to comply with a court order to file a defense. Deputy Master Francesca Kaye refused to allow Nadeem Khan a second chance at the High Court to file a defense to attempts by insurers to claw back £816,000 ($1.1 million) paid out in connection with several property deals. Khan had failed to comply with an earlier court order barring his defense if he failed to file by the end May, the judge told the court. Although...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS