Council Fights To Keep Claim Rights In Waste Dispute

Law360, London (August 6, 2021, 6:28 PM BST) -- A local council has asked a London court to rule that it does not have to enter into a new private finance arrangement with the companies behind a waste treatment facility as it would block additional claims in a long-running dispute. Essex County Council says it has refused to sign a proposed new direct agreement as it would mean waiving rights to bring a claim related to a £9.8 million ($13.6 million) damages award in June 2020, a recently public High Court particulars of claim states. The July 5 lawsuit has been brought against one of the original financiers of the...

