Ex-Ukraine President Fights $260M Suit Over PrivatBank

Law360, London (July 26, 2021, 4:54 PM BST) -- A former president of Ukraine argued on Monday that a prominent businessman's conspiracy claims against him and the former head of the country's central bank cannot proceed in England, urging a court to strike out the suit based on state immunity. Peter Goldsmith QC, counsel for Petro Poroshenko, told High Court Judge Neil Calver that state immunity should be a "complete bar to the claims" that Ihor Surkis has brought against his client, who was president of Ukraine between 2014 and 2019, and Valeria Hontareva, the country's former central bank governor. "Under English and international law, English courts are obliged to accord...

