Attys Say No Duty Was Breached In Sheffield United Sale

Law360, London (July 28, 2021, 6:16 PM BST) -- Two Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP partners have denied owing Sheffield United Football Club's ex-owner a duty of care after being roped into a lawsuit over the soccer club's sale to a Saudi prince. The law firm's managing partner, Andrew Blain, and partner Philip Sewell said in a July 21 defense in the High Court in London that Sheffield United Ltd. should be prevented from claiming that the two men could be held personally responsible for advice related to an investment deal struck in 2013. The attorneys also deny that they were under "any freestanding duty" to protect the claimants from reasonably foreseeable...

