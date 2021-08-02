Fund Sues Asset Manager For 'Fraudulent' Breach Of Trust

Law360, London (August 2, 2021, 3:26 PM BST) -- A defunct futures fund managed by Old Park Capital is suing the London-based asset manager for $6.7 million over allegations that it invested the fund's assets in high-risk securities in a fraudulent breach of its duty. Old Park Capital Maestro Fund, a Cayman Islands investment fund, has alleged in a High Court claim that it was forced into liquidation in 2016 because of unauthorized trading by Old Park Capital and two of its directors. The trading was "entirely inconsistent" with the investment strategy, the fund claims. The lawsuit alleged that Old Park Capital invested $5 million of the fund in "extremely...

