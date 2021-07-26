Goodwin, Kirkland Rep $3B Sale Of Power Transmission Unit

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Kirkland-led ABB said Monday it was selling its mechanical power transmission unit Dodge to Goodwin-guided RBC Bearings Inc. for $2.9 billion in cash. RBC Bearings' purchase of the unit brings it a manufacturer of products such as mounted bearings and power transmission components for companies in the mining, warehousing, and food and beverage industries, according to a statement. "The combination will enhance RBC Bearings' capabilities, footprint, and customer access while increasing our exposure to Dodge's attractive end markets," RBC Bearings chairman, president and CEO Dr. Michael Hartnett said in a statement. "The combined company will have an attractive position in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS