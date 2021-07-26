Pembina Kills $6.6B Buy As Inter Pipeline Eyes Competing Bid

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Pembina Pipeline Corp. called off its roughly CA$8.3 billion ($6.6 billion) all-stock deal to buy Inter Pipeline Ltd. on Monday, as Inter Pipeline's board signaled its interest in the latest competing bid lobbed by Brookfield Infrastructure. News of the deal's cancellation comes just a week after Inter Pipeline shareholder and competing bidder Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP again increased the value of its unsolicited takeover offer in hopes of overpowering Pembina's already-inked sale deal. BIP's offer valued Inter Pipeline's stock at about CA$8.58 billion ($6.8 billion). Inter Pipeline said Monday that Pembina pulled the offer after it was told that Inter Pipeline's...

