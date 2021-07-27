PwC Hit With £41M Negligence Suit In Car Dealership Collapse

Law360, London (July 27, 2021, 4:28 PM BST) -- The administrators of a classic car retailer have sued PricewaterhouseCoopers for £41.3 million ($57.3 million) for giving the dealership a clean bill of health even though its books contained fake car sales and overstated its revenue. JD Classics overstated its revenue and profits in the 2016 and 2017 financial years before it collapsed into administration in 2018, the High Court lawsuit argues. The car dealer — which was in the business of buying, selling and refurbishing luxury cars including Ferraris and Jaguars — overstated its revenue in 2016 by £63 million, according to the claim. The lawsuit argues that PwC was negligent...

