O'Melveny Adds Ex-Wilson Sonsini M&A Pro In Silicon Valley

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP announced Monday it has added a mergers and acquisitions attorney who previously worked more than 23 years at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC as a partner in its Silicon Valley office. Bradley L. Finkelstein will be a part of O'Melveny's M&A practice in its corporate department, where he will concentrate his own practice on representing multinational technology and financial companies in M&A deals, according to the firm's announcement. Finkelstein is experienced with handling both negotiated and hostile deals, and has particular expertise with securities law, disclosure and corporate governance matters, according to O'Melveny. The attorney told...

