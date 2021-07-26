Dana Gas Wins Arbitration Over Canceled Egypt Asset Sale

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The London Court of Arbitration has handed United Arab Emirates gas company Dana Gas PJSC a win against an IPR Energy Group subsidiary over a canceled onshore oil and gas asset sale that was expected to be worth $236 million. IPR Wastani Petroleum Ltd. had opened the arbitration in April against Dana Gas, claiming the UAE company wrongfully terminated a sale and purchase agreement earlier that month when the two parties could not reach an agreement. But the tribunal issued an award in favor of Dana Gas on July 19, ruling that the termination was valid. Dana Gas CEO Patrick Allman-Ward said in...

