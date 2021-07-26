Google Gets PTAB To Review Electronic Bill Payment Patent

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to institute post grant review of a patent RFCyber accused Google of infringing in Texas federal court, rejecting an argument that parallel litigation is so far along that the board should discretionarily deny the petitions. In a pair of decisions Friday, the PTAB said even though the parallel case in the Eastern District of Texas is set to go to trial four months before the board's final decision would be due, and that weighed in favor of discretionary denial under the PTAB's precedential Fintiv decision, other factors overrode that consideration. The board noted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS