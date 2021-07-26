8 Tapped For US Atty, Including Nominees For NY, DC

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 11:56 AM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Monday announced a diverse slate of nominees to lead the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Washington state — several of whom would be historic firsts, including the first Black or female chief federal law enforcement officers to run their districts. The White House said the eight nominees, which include three current partners at Whiteford Taylor & Preston LLP, DLA Piper LLP and Pacifica Law Group, were tapped "for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal...

