USPTO Wants TMs For Itself. It's Only A Little Awkward.

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- In the hopes of warding off trademark scams, the U.S. Department of Commerce has applied for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to get its marks federally registered, a move the USPTO's temporary head admitted at an advisory committee meeting Thursday will be slightly awkward. At the quarterly Patent Public Advisory Committee meeting, Drew Hirshfeld said the agency hopes to get trademark protections for its logo and name. While he said there will be some "oddness" in having the agency review its own mark, Hirshfeld said things will move along as normal. "We recognize the oddness of applying for trademark protection...

