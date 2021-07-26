Visa, Mastercard Lose Bid To Appeal On Swipe Fee Defense

Law360, London (July 26, 2021, 6:52 PM BST) -- A tribunal has refused to grant Visa and Mastercard permission to appeal decisions that prospective damages resulting from a Supreme Court decision should be limited because retailers would have faced higher costs regardless of whether they had breached competition rules. The Competition Appeal Tribunal said on Friday that the two companies had no prospect of succeeding in reversing its finding that some elements of a hypothetical argument called an "asymmetric counterfactual" should not be included in their defenses. The CAT said last month that while Mastercard can't argue retail customers would have used Visa, it can allege that they may have switched to PayPal....

