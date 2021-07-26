DEA Should Allow Psychedelic Therapy, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has a responsibility to allow the use of Schedule I substances such as psychedelics for specific, medicinal purposes, a group of patients told the Ninth Circuit on Friday. According to the patients' reply brief, the Controlled Substances Act must give way to a 2018 federal "Right to Try" law and similar state laws that allow eligible patients to use drugs that have not been approved by federal regulators. Furthermore, the patients argued, the DEA's inflexibility on the issue makes it ripe for judicial review, despite the agency's pleadings that it had not rendered a final and...

