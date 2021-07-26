Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SmileDirect Tells 9th Circ. Dental Board Fears Shakeup

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- SmileDirectClub LLC told a Ninth Circuit panel during oral arguments Monday that the company is being harassed by members of California's dental board because its business model poses an existential threat to traditional dentistry.

An attorney for SmileDirect, James D. Dasso of Foley & Lardner LLP, told the panel that his client's ability to provide teeth alignment services more conveniently and 60% to 70% cheaper than traditional providers has resulted in "tremendous pushback" from the industry.

"Just as the cable streaming services ultimately put Blockbuster out of business, the idea that you can do these things over the internet more cheaply,...

