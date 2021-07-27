FERC Paints Grid Reform Agenda For House Energy Panel

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Any overhaul of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's transmission planning policies to accommodate more clean energy must include ways to break the logjam of projects waiting to get on the grid and properly divvy up grid upgrade costs, FERC commissioners told a U.S. House panel Tuesday. Clean energy-minded members of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce's energy subcommittee pressed FERC commissioners for further details on their recently issued advanced notice of proposed rulemaking to solicit public comment on how to improve the agency's current processes for connecting generation to the grid, planning transmission and allocating related costs. Commissioners acknowledged that actually...

