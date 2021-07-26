Insurance Brokers Should Expect Wave Of E&O Claims

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic there have been concerns about whether its unique effects would lead to a wave of insurance broker errors and omissions, or E&O, claims. These concerns are driven by several factors. While ongoing issues presented by the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 mean the pandemic is not fully behind us, some would say we are early on in the post-pandemic world. And there are indicators that there will be a wave of pandemic-related insurance agent and broker E&O claims. In fact, some have already hit the shore. This article will offer a discussion of some reasons...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS