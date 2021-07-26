Trend Micro Denied $444K In Fees From Intellectual Ventures

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge who previously told patent licensing company Intellectual Ventures to pay Trend Micro $444,000 in attorney fees for a failed email filtering patent suit ruled Monday that no fee award is warranted, after the Federal Circuit criticized his earlier holding. The appeals court in 2019 vacated and remanded Judge Leonard Stark's decision, finding that he did not use the appropriate analysis for awarding attorney fees. The judge held Monday that under the Federal Circuit's reasoning, the conduct by Intellectual Ventures does not merit a fee award. Judge Stark found in 2017 that Intellectual Ventures' case against Trend Micro...

