Takeda Beats Antitrust Claims In Heartburn Drug Patent Fight

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday tossed generic-drug maker Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s antitrust counterclaims accusing Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. of filing sham patent litigation to delay competition for heartburn medication Prevacid, ruling there was no showing Takeda didn't have legitimate infringement concerns. Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson ended Zydus' claims that Takeda launched a complaint only to prolong the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of Zydus' generic. Takeda argued that it enjoyed immunity under the Noerr-Pennington doctrine, which extends First Amendment protection, with limited exceptions, to competitors that petition the government. Judge Wolfson rejected Zydus' contention that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS