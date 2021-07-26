Garland Deals 4th Blow To Trump Policy In Asylum Order

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland vacated a fourth ruling from his Trump-era predecessors on Monday, this time restoring immigration judges' discretion not to review stipulated material so they can focus on contested issues. Garland overturned former Attorney General William Barr's decision in Matter of A-C-A-A-, in which Barr had directed the Board of Immigration Appeals to revisit an immigration judge's finding that a Salvadoran woman who endured domestic violence was entitled to humanitarian relief in the U.S. Monday's order follows two vacaturs Garland issued last month in related cases and a third one he handed down earlier in July. Barr had tied his order...

