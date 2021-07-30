Calif. Report Mulls Novel Insurance For Climate Change Fight

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- California's residents are struggling with higher insurance costs due to wildfires and rising temperatures, but some experts see hope in recommendations to the state insurance department for a first-of-its-kind climate insurance that could potentially encourage measures to curb the effects of a warming planet. A new report out of the California Insurance Department addresses the need for insurance products to combat the increasing costs to residents from wildfires and other climate change-related events. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) A working group established by the California Department of Insurance proposed July 22 to set up a pilot program offering basic levels of disaster insurance. And...

