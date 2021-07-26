FCC Makes $311M Available For Rural Broadband In 36 States

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Nearly eight months after the Federal Communications Commission announced the winners of its $9.2 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, the agency said it's ready to release $311 million of those funds to several dozen of the smaller winners. The FCC billed the move Monday as the "first steps" to getting the funds across the country so the $9.2 billion can be put to work building out much-needed broadband networks in areas that are underserved. "This is a significant down payment on broadband deployment," acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. "Today's announcement means that help is on the way for hundreds of...

