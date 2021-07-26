Anti-Pot Group Loses Bid To Wipe Out NJ Legalization

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Monday threw out an anti-marijuana group's post-election challenge to a successful November ballot measure legalizing adult-use cannabis in the Garden State after having concluded that the organization waited too long to file a suit alleging the question and its interpretative statement were misleading. Superior Court Judge Mary C. Jacobson entered an order granting state officials' motion to dismiss with prejudice an amended complaint from Cannabis Industry Victims Educating Litigators and individual plaintiffs, three days after calling their delay harmful to "the public interest" while remotely placing her reasons on the record. The judge noted Friday...

