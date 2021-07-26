Calif. Environmental Agency Loses Exide Ch. 11 Plan Appeal

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A California environmental regulatory agency lost its appeal of the Chapter 11 plan of battery recycler Exide Holdings Inc. on Monday when a Delaware federal judge said it would be a moot exercise to unwind the company's confirmed bankruptcy plan. In an opinion from U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Andrews, the court said the appeal of the California Department of Toxic Substances Control was equitably moot because Exide's plan that transferred its 10 facilities into an environmental remediation trust to maintain and clean up the locations had been largely consummated and the agency wasn't facing any risk that the debtor's...

