FCC Examines Disparity In Pole Rate Disputes

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is examining whether to clarify rules over utility pole attachments, including whether the statute of limitations over fee complaints should be no more than two years. The FCC on Friday asked stakeholders and the public to weigh in on attachment rates, as the agency and telecom service providers are increasingly at odds with utilities over the pole owners potentially charging phone and broadband companies for the right to attach wires. Specifically, the FCC seeks comment on an April petition from Edison Electric Institute, a major association that represents investor-owned utilities. EEI wants the commission to make a pair of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS