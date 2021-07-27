Lofgren Floats Startup Visa For Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., introduced legislation that would provide visas to immigrant startup founders and open up a green card pathway for successful, foreign entrepreneurs. The "Let Immigrants Kickstart Employment," or LIKE, Act would create a visa program for immigrants looking to create a new company in the U.S. in an attempt to spur economic growth and create domestic jobs, Lofgren said in introducing the bill on Monday. "We can make the United States more prosperous by passing bills like the LIKE Act that stimulate the economy, curb brain drain, create jobs for American workers and restore our country's standing as...

