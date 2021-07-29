House Gives SEC $73M Boost, Blocks Trump-Era Proxy Rules

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives voted to approve a bill Thursday giving the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a $73 million funding boost over fiscal year 2021, while blocking the agency from using the funds to implement controversial Trump-era proxy voting rules. The nearly $2 billion total for fiscal year 2022 is to be used to monitor the capital and securities markets, ensure full disclosure of appropriate financial information, and combat financial fraud and malpractice, according to the bill, House Resolution 4502. It also includes funding for rental expenses in Washington, D.C., or elsewhere, and moving costs related to the SEC's...

