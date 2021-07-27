Pa. Justices Redo Anti-Bias Ethics Rule After Courtroom Loss

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has adopted a revised version of a new ethics rule that could subject attorneys to disciplinary action for engaging in discrimination or harassment, after a federal judge blocked an earlier draft of the rule over First Amendment concerns. The version of the rule adopted Monday makes it "professional misconduct" for an attorney to "knowingly engage in conduct constituting harassment or discrimination" based on race, sex, religion or other categories in the course of practicing law. And it defines the practice of law as including interacting with witnesses and court personnel, appearing in proceedings, operating or managing firms,...

