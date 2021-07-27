UT Austin Beats White Applicants' Admissions Bias Suit

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 2:21 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit claiming the University of Texas at Austin's race-conscious admissions policy unlawfully discriminates against white applicants can't proceed because it is nearly identical to a case the school beat at the U.S. Supreme Court five years ago, a Texas federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman said Monday that the nonprofit group Students for Fair Admissions can't proceed with its case claiming UT and more than a dozen officials violated the Constitution and federal antidiscrimination law by considering race alongside numerous other factors in holistic application reviews. The lawsuit is barred because it overlaps almost entirely with Fisher v. University...

