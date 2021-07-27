Florida Pub's COVID Suit Against Insurer Barred By Judge

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A federal judge dismissed a Florida pub's COVID-19 lawsuit against Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co., saying the court was unconvinced by Ice House Pub's arguments that its pandemic losses were covered under its policy. U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell said Monday she agreed with the "legion of cases" from judges in the Middle District of Florida and throughout the state that have rejected similar claims that the virus caused a physical loss to property. "Given the breadth of well-reasoned opinions, the court need not reinvent the wheel," Polster Chappell's opinion said. "Rather, it is enough to conclude — as all those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS