Clinics Tell 9th Circ. Droplets, Not Virus, Caused Damage

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Two clinics told the Ninth Circuit that their insurance coverage disputes over pandemic-related losses should be revived, arguing that California federal judges erred when rejecting the clinics' arguments that human respiratory droplets caused physical damage to their properties. HealthNow Medical Center Inc. and Karen Trinh's dental clinic said in separate filings on Monday that State Farm General Insurance Co. wrongfully denied coverage based on the application of their policies' virus exclusions. The exclusions did not apply, the clinics explained, because their properties were damaged by human respiratory droplets, not a virus. Sanjiv N. Singh of SNS PLC, who represents Trinh and...

