Fed. Circ. Mulls Densify's Bid To Revive $236M Patent Suit Win

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Friday seemed hesitant to reinstate a $236 million jury verdict against VMware for infringing Densify cloud infrastructure patents, scrapped at the trial level for lack of standing, with one judge suggesting that Densify's view of Article III standing appeared "too broad." The three-judge panel examined Densify's petition for a writ of mandamus challenging a Delaware federal judge's decision last December that Cirba Inc. — a cloud infrastructure company doing business as Densify that directly competes with VMware — lacked standing and that only Densify's related patent licensing business, Cirba IP Inc., could level infringement claims against VMware....

