Arthrex Asks To Fight PTAB Ax On Other Grounds On Remand

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Arthrex has asked the Federal Circuit to let it weigh in on what happens to its case at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board following the U.S. Supreme Court's Arthrex ruling, saying it "has not yet had a full opportunity" to challenge the board's initial ruling. Arthrex on Monday sought leave to file a brief that urges the Federal Circuit to retain jurisdiction over some of its challenges to the PTAB's invalidation of its patent, which the company said remain unresolved after the high court held that administrative patent judges are unconstitutionally appointed and gave the USPTO director more control over...

