Ex-SFO Official Contradicts Colleague On ENRC Fraud Inquiry

Law360, London (July 27, 2021, 3:57 PM BST) -- A former SFO official testified on Tuesday that he had not instructed a subordinate to handle a fraud inquiry into Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. as a civil matter, contradicting a claim by an ex-investigator that the agency had earmarked the probe for settlement. Mark Thompson, who headed the Serious Fraud Office's proceeds of crime unit, told the High Court that he did not tell investigators in 2011 or 2012 that they should treat the agency's inquiry into the mining giant as a civil issue rather than a criminal case. Thompson said that he had not told Dick Gould to approach his investigation...

