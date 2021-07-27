Brazil Dam Disaster Victims Get 2nd Shot To Revive £5B Suit

Law360, London (July 27, 2021, 2:02 PM BST) -- An appeals court has agreed to weigh a £5 billion ($6.9 billion) lawsuit against mining giant BHP over a deadly dam failure, ruling on Tuesday that the Brazilian victims had a good chance of success despite the difficulties of litigating the case. The Court of Appeal said it would allow the lawsuit against mining giant BHP to be reopened, giving hope to 200,000 Brazilians suing after a dam breach in the country killed 19 people and caused an environmental disaster. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images) The Court of Appeal said it would allow the case to be re-opened and granted permission for an appeal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS