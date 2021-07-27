Fintech Investment Platform ICapital Lands $4B Valuation

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Fintech platform iCapital, which helps connect financial advisers to alternative investments, said Tuesday it's now valued at $4 billion following its latest funding round that included Temasek, Owl Rock and MSD Partners LP. ICapital Network Inc. said in a statement that it will use the $440 million raised to further invest in its business, make acquisitions and expand the types of investment options available to its users. Additional investors in the round included WestCap, Ping An Voyager Partners, Blackstone, UBS and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, according to the statement. "We are honored to welcome such a renowned group of strategic investors...

