ITC Narrowly Affirms Duties On Lockers From China

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission held that metal locker imports from China have harmed the domestic industry in a 3-2 vote Tuesday, paving the way for duties topping 310% on the school hallway staples. ITC Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin and Commissioners Rhonda K. Schmidtlein and Amy A. Karpel all made repeat performances from the commission's preliminary vote last August, voting in favor of duties. However, ITC Chair Jason E. Kearns and Commissioner David S. Johanson both changed course, breaking the commission's early unanimity to take the minority position that locker imports have not damaged the U.S. industry. The vote did...

