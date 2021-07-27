PTAB Nixes Raytheon Gas Turbine Engine Patent Claims

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- In a decision Tuesday the Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated the two remaining claims at issue in a Raytheon patent covering a noise reduction liner for a gas turbine engine in a challenge brought by General Electric. The board said General Electric had shown the two claims were obvious in light of two reports published in 1979 and 1980 stemming from NASA's effort in the mid-1970s to reduce the noise and pollution emitted by civilian aircraft near suburban airports. General Electric had initially challenged 36 claims in U.S. Patent No. 10,066,548, but Raytheon disclaimed 34 of those claims, leaving just...

