US Hedge Fund Loses Bid To Patent Trading Technology In UK

Law360, London (July 27, 2021, 6:32 PM BST) -- A U.S. hedge fund lost its appeal Tuesday to force through a British patent for its program designed to beat other high-speed traders after a London judge ruled that the system couldn't be protected from copying under IP law. High Court Judge Antony Zacaroli upheld a decision by the U.K. Intellectual Property Office not to grant Renaissance Technologies PLC protection for a system for executing synchronized trades across multiple exchanges. Judge Zacaroli said the system offers a business method — rather than a technical solution — for overcoming lags in the execution of trades that can lead to higher prices. Business methods are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS