The Texas Legal Battle That Absent Legislators Could Face

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- On July 12, more than 50 Democratic members of the Texas House of Representatives boarded planes and left the state to deny Republicans a quorum to pass new rules for voting in Texas elections. Gov. Greg Abbott soon declared, "As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done." U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in a recent interview said he researched the issue when he was the Texas solicitor general and "there is clear legal authority to handcuff and put in leg...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS