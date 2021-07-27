Angola Wins Back $768M Stake In Portuguese Oil And Gas Co.

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A Dutch tribunal has restored Angolan national oil company Sonangol's ownership of a $768 million stake in Portugal's largest oil and gas company, concluding that a transaction transferring those assets to a company owned by Isabel dos Santos, once Africa's richest woman, was "tainted by illegality." The tribunal concluded on July 23 that there could be "no doubt" that the transaction by which Exem Energy BV acquired its 40% interest in Esperaza Holding BV was contrary to Dutch public policy and therefore null and void, and that Sonangol remains the rightful owner of 100% of Esperaza Holding, according to an excerpt...

