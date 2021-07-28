Ex-JPMorgan Compliance Exec Joins Snap Finance As CCO

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Online microlender Snap Finance said it has hired a former JPMorgan Chase compliance executive to be its chief compliance officer as part of a string of additions to its senior leadership team. Doris Hektor has more than 30 years of experience in legal compliance and risk management and has spent her career working for financial institutions all over the world, including JPMorgan Chase and American Express. In its Tuesday announcement, Snap Finance said Hektor previously served as chief compliance and global risk officer for Encore Capital Group — a debt management and recovery firm — where she designed and built the...

