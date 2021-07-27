Fireblocks Hits $2B Valuation In Latest Financing Round

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Fireblocks, a New York technology startup that provides cryptocurrency services to banks, traditional financial institutions and financial technology companies, said Tuesday it raised $310 million in a Series D round led by five firms, boosting its valuation to $2 billion. The round was co-led by Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, DRW Venture Capital and SCB 10X, the venture arm of Siam Commercial Bank of Thailand, as well as software and consumer-focused investor Stripes, the company said. Stripes also co-led Fireblocks' $133 million Series C, which closed in March. Fireblocks has raised a total of $489 million since its founding in 2019, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS