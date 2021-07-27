Travel Co. Tui Fights Evidence Ruling In Illness Claim

Law360, London (July 27, 2021, 6:30 PM BST) -- Tui UK Ltd. urged an appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a compensation award for a traveler who got food poisoning on a trip to Turkey, arguing that the court shouldn't have accepted a gastroenterologist's expert testimony without further scrutiny. Howard Stevens QC, counsel for travel group Tui, said that the High Court was wrong in August to revive Peter Griffiths' claim against the firm. Stevens said the court should not have accepted expert evidence from a gastroenterologist without analyzing the report's reasoning simply because it was unchallenged by other evidence. The expert found that Griffiths had contracted his illness as...

