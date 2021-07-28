McKinsey Says Cherokee Opioid Suit Can't Go To State Court

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- McKinsey & Co. has urged an Oklahoma federal judge to reject the Cherokee Nation's bid to shift its suit over the company's alleged role in worsening the opioid crisis to state court, saying the case raises federal questions despite the tribe's contention it is making only state law claims. The federally recognized Cherokee Nation recently asked the court to remand its suit to Oklahoma state court, saying the consulting company is trying to stall the case by pulling it into multidistrict litigation in California for opioid-related claims against McKinsey. McKinsey told the Oklahoma federal court Monday that the Cherokee suit shouldn't be sent...

