DC Circ. Says Turkey Can't Duck Protester Abuse Suit

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that the Republic of Turkey was not immune from civil claims stemming from the alleged assault of anti-government protesters during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's 2017 visit to Washington, D.C. In a published opinion, a panel of three D.C. Circuit judges affirmed a lower court's assertion of jurisdiction over two lawsuits stemming from the clashes because the alleged assaults fell under the tortious acts exception of the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. "Not ... every action a Turkish officer may take is an immunized [action]," the opinion said. The dispute springs from a series of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS